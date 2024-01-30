A New Wave in Pop Music: Tame Impala, MUNA, and a Fresh Rap Feud

This week in pop music has been marked by a diverse range of new releases that stand out for their originality and appeal. Tame Impala has taken a surprising turn with their latest song "One Night/All Night," which deviates from their typical psychedelic sound to embrace a more electronic style. Despite this shift, the track maintains the band's reputation for delivering impressive music, especially in collaborative efforts, and is characterized by its irresistibly catchy rhythm.

Indie Pop's Atmospheric Quality

In the realm of indie pop, the song "What's Love" emerges as a shining example of the genre's atmospheric quality. The collaboration with MUNA adds a harmonious blend of vocals and instrumentals, creating an engaging and catchy tune with a chorus that is both mellow and fitting within the song's overall vibe.

Megan Thee Stallion's Rap Battle

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion has released a hard-hitting diss track titled "HISS," which reignites the tradition of rap battles with its sharp and clever lyrics. The song directly targets fellow rapper Nicki Minaj, referencing "Megan's Law" in a play on words that also highlights Minaj's marriage to a registered sex offender. "HISS" distinguishes itself in the rap scene with its originality and avoidance of tired, sample-heavy trends, showcasing Megan Thee Stallion's unique talent in the industry.

Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj Feud

Megan Thee Stallion released a diss track titled 'Hiss', which references Megan's Law, a federal law in the USA that tracks the movements of sex offenders. This has sparked controversy on social media, with Moniece Slaughter slamming Megan Thee Stallion for including Megan's Law in the diss track. The track has led to an online debate, with Slaughter suggesting that Megan Kanka's family should sue Megan Thee Stallion for emotional damages caused by the song. Nicki Minaj has dropped a new diss track 'Big Foot' targeting Megan Thee Stallion following the latter's release of 'Hiss'. The track features venomous bars from Minaj directly naming Megan, and it comes after Minaj interpreted a line in 'Hiss' as a diss towards her and her husband.