A New Leaf: Apeel Sciences Appoints Luis Beling as New CEO, Ushering in a New Era of Growth

At a time when the world is increasingly conscious of sustainability and the importance of food preservation, Apeel Sciences, the Goleta-based trailblazer in the realm of fresh produce, has announced a significant leadership change. A pivotal transition that marks the company's evolution from a game-changing start-up to a global enterprise.

Passing the Baton

James Rogers, the visionary founder of Apeel Sciences, is stepping down from his role as CEO, a position he has served with distinction since the company's inception in 2012. However, Rogers won’t be straying far, as he will continue to play an instrumental role on the company's board. His successor, the newly appointed CEO Luis Beling, will be assuming the reins, guided by Rogers during the transition period.

Beling: A Fresh Vision

Beling, a seasoned veteran in the agriculture industry, brings to the table over two decades of experience. He has held prominent leadership roles at Farmer's Business Network and Bayer Crop Science, showcasing his adeptness at steering teams across various geographies to spur business growth and customer satisfaction. His customer-focused mindset and strategic vision align seamlessly with Apeel's mission to make food more accessible and abundant.

Harvesting the Future

Beling expressed his enthusiasm for his new role at Apeel Sciences and emphasised his commitment to elevating customer experience, strengthening partnerships with suppliers and retailers, and simplifying the integration of Apeel's ground-breaking technology. His vision to address critical food and agriculture challenges with healthy solutions mirrors Apeel's core mission, making him an ideal choice to lead the company into its next phase of growth.

This leadership change is more than a mere transition of power; it signifies an exciting new chapter for Apeel Sciences. With Beling at the helm, the company is poised to continue its journey of innovation, making strides in the world of food preservation, and shaping a more sustainable future for all.