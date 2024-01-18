A New Home for Veterans: American Legion Post 372's Journey

In the heart of Jacksonville, a beacon of hope steadily brightens for local military veterans and their families. American Legion Post 372 has embarked on a promising new journey, acquiring a 1.1-acre property on Old St. Augustine Road. A substantial sum of $250,000 was invested in this endeavor on April 10, 2023, a transaction that followed a pivotal zoning change in October.

A Long-Awaited Homecoming

The need for a new facility was fueled by the rising veteran population in the Mandarin and Fruit Cove areas. Post 372, a supportive unit for these heroes, had been grappling with the challenge of a permanent home, resorting to multiple temporary venues for meetings. The acquisition of this land, obtained for a price significantly lower than the region's average land cost, signals the end of a five-year-long search for a suitable location.

Breaking New Ground

Commander Joe Maltese, at the helm of this venture, anticipates breaking ground by mid-February. The goal is ambitious yet achievable - to see the construction through to completion by June. The new facility will serve as a sanctuary, a dedicated space for veterans to congregate, connect, and support each other.

Post 372's new facility stands to be more than just a building. It is a tangible testament to the community's commitment to its veterans, a symbol of support and gratitude for their sacrifices. As the construction gets underway, the anticipation grows, not just for the veterans and their families, but also for the entire Jacksonville community, eagerly awaiting the completion of this beacon of support.