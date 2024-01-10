A New Era for U.S. Space Command: Emphasizing Space as Key to National Security

In an epochal leadership transition ceremony at the U.S. Space Command in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks underscored the paramount importance of space in national security and the prevention of conflict. In line with this, she stated that deterrence is an integral strategy for circumventing conflict in space, making the potential costs of aggression inordinately high for competitors.

U.S. Outpaces China in Space Capabilities

Hicks illuminated the exponential growth of the U.S. in space capabilities, shedding light on the fact that America has far outstripped China in terms of space launches and payloads over the past five years. In a striking comparison, it was pointed out that while the U.S. launched more than 2,500 payloads in 2023, China was left trailing with a mere 240. This, she expressed, is a testament to the country’s space superiority, and she affirmed her confidence that the Department of Defense’s continued investment in space will serve to further extend America’s lead.

The Role of Space in National Security and Global Stability

Adding weight to Hicks’ statements, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Navy Adm. Christopher W. Grady underscored space as the most crucial domain for warfighting. He emphasized that it is critical to both national security and global stability, a sentiment that resonated deeply in the ceremony and highlighted the essential role of the new leader in advancing the U.S. Space Command’s mission.

Leadership Transition at U.S. Space Command

The ceremony marked a significant leadership transition, witnessing the handover of command from Army Gen. James H. Dickinson to Space Force Gen. Stephen N. Whiting. Both Hicks and Grady extolled Dickinson’s leadership and expressed their faith in Whiting’s ability to advance the command’s objectives. They also recognized the invaluable support provided by military families, particularly the wives of the generals, and acknowledged the critical roles played by allies, partners, industry, and academia in bolstering the command’s mission.