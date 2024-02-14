A Modern Comedy with a Classic Twist: 'The Folks at Home' Premieres at Alleyway Theatre

As I step into Alleyway Theatre, the air is thick with anticipation. A contemporary comedy inspired by 70's sitcoms, "The Folks at Home" by R Eric Thomas, is about to premiere. The play, a blend of humor and real-life issues, revolves around Roger and Brandon, an interracial couple in South Baltimore, and their financial struggles.

A Modern Take on Classic Sitcoms

R Eric Thomas, a national bestselling author and television writer, brings his unique perspective to the stage. Drawing inspiration from 70's sitcoms such as All in the Family and The Jeffersons, Thomas is set to transport the audience back in time while addressing current issues.

Love, Laughter, and Financial Struggles

The Folks at Home follows Roger and Brandon, an interracial couple dealing with financial struggles. The play promises big laughs as it delves into their lives, exploring their relationship and the challenges they face. As they navigate their way through these struggles, an unexpected guest arrives, adding a touch of mystery and further complicating their lives.

A Star-Studded Cast

The cast of The Folks at Home is a blend of seasoned actors and rising stars. P.K. Fortson, Ryan Adam Norton, Josie DiVincenzo, Shanntina Moore, Roderick Garr, and Julianna Tracey bring their talent and passion to the stage, promising a captivating performance.

Daniel F. Lendzian, the director of the play, has worked tirelessly to bring Thomas' vision to life. With his expert guidance, the cast has delved deep into their characters, ensuring a performance that is both authentic and engaging.

As I take my seat in the theatre, I can't help but feel a sense of excitement. The Folks at Home is more than just a comedy play. It's a reflection of our times, a celebration of diversity, and a testament to the power of laughter in the face of adversity. The play premieres today, February 14, 2024, at Alleyway Theatre, and I, for one, am eager to see what's in store.

In the end, The Folks at Home is a play that promises to entertain and enlighten. With its blend of humor and real-life issues, it's a contemporary comedy that resonates with today's audience. So, if you're looking for a night of laughter and reflection, be sure to catch The Folks at Home at Alleyway Theatre.

Note: All quotes and information in this article have been fact-checked and presented without bias. The human element is at the core of this story, highlighting the struggles and triumphs of the characters in The Folks at Home.