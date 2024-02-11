A Love Story Takes Center Stage: The Enchanting Tale of Stephanie Maiorano and Tona Gomez

Stephanie Maiorano and Tona Gomez, principal dancers with the San Diego Ballet, found more than just their shared passion for dance; they found love. Their paths to ballet differed—Maiorano starting at the age of 3 and Gomez not beginning until 23—but fate led them both to San Diego. Here, their professional and romantic lives intertwined and flourished.

A Dance of Love and Passion

Maiorano, a San Diego native, and Gomez, hailing from Mexico, crossed paths during rehearsals for "The Jungle Book." The spark between them was undeniable. In 2020, they exchanged vows, sealing their love in a ceremony as beautiful and graceful as their dance.

Shortly after getting married, the couple was cast as the leads in "Romeo and Juliet." The emotionally draining experience transported them to the depths of Shakespeare's tragic tale, but they also found solace in the realism their relationship brought to the production.

From Tragedy to Comedy

Their upcoming performance as the leads in "The Many Loves of Don Juan" at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center in La Jolla marks a transition from tragedy to comedy. This comedic production, set to take place later this month, showcases their love and chemistry in a different light.

"There's a different kind of energy in comedic ballets," says Maiorano. "It's fun and lighthearted, and it brings a new dynamic to our partnership on stage."

A Love Story to Remember

As they prepare for their performance, Maiorano and Gomez reflect on their unique love story. The blending of their lives, both on and off the stage, has added depth and authenticity to their art. Their shared passion for dance has transcended into a love that captivates audiences.

"We're not just Romeo and Juliet or Don Juan and his lover," Gomez says. "We're Stephanie and Tona, and that connection resonates with the audience."

Their story, a testament to the power of love and dance, continues to unfold on the stage of the San Diego Ballet. As they perform in "The Many Loves of Don Juan," their chemistry and love will once again be on full display, reminding us all of the magic that can happen when two hearts dance as one.

As the curtain rises on this latest chapter of their lives, Maiorano and Gomez stand together, ready to captivate audiences with their unique blend of love, chemistry, and artistry. The San Diego Ballet's "The Many Loves of Don Juan," featuring principal dancers Stephanie Maiorano and Tona Gomez, promises to be a performance that celebrates the transformative power of love and dance.