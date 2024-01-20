A Life of Service and Passion: The Story of Frederick J. Haneck

The life of Frederick J. Haneck, a centenarian and World War II veteran, who passed away recently at the age of 104, is a testament to resilience, commitment, and passion. Born in Easthampton on December 29, 1919, to Michael and Sadie (Jackym) Haneck, Frederick's journey was one of remarkable milestones and enduring spirit.

Advertisment

From School Sports to the Battlefields of WWII

After graduating from Easthampton High School in 1939, where he stood out as an avid sports enthusiast, Haneck took a pivotal step in 1942. He enlisted in the US Army and served for four years in the European Theater. As a member of Company C 46th Tank Battalion, he held various roles including gun crewman, powerhouse engineer, and medium tank crewman. This period of his life underscored his dedication to service and fortitude under challenging circumstances.

Return to Civilian Life and Pursuit of Passions

Advertisment

Post his honorable service, Haneck returned to civilian life and found employment with Gilbert and Barker. His love for sports manifested in baseball, where he showcased his skills as a player on the company's Triple A Team. In 1955, he found love and companionship with Jane Durej. Their shared happiness was evident in their mutual love for dancing to polka music, planting and harvesting apple trees, and extensive travel.

A Life Well-Lived and a Legacy Remembered

Upon his retirement, Haneck indulged in his passions for golf, tennis, gardening, and even took up part-time work at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. Known for his generosity, he often shared the bounty of his gardens with others. Predeceased by his wife Jane and sister Irene Kanelopoulos, Frederick Haneck's memory lives on in the hearts of his cousins, dear friends, and exceptional caregivers. His funeral services and burial were scheduled for the following Tuesday, while memorial donations were encouraged to a charity of one's choice. A poignant reminder of his life's philosophy, individuals were urged to spend quality time with their loved ones, particularly those in need.