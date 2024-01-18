A Leadership Transition: Lynnwood Chamber Honors Outgoing CEO and Welcomes Successor

In a significant event marking a change of leadership, the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce held its monthly luncheon on Wednesday, celebrating outgoing president and CEO, Linda Jones, and welcoming her successor, Frank Percival.

A Farewell to Linda Jones

The event served as a platform to honor Linda Jones, who has been at the helm of the chamber for six long years. Her announcement of retirement in the previous fall marked the end of an era. The chamber paid a touching tribute to Jones, lauding her for her leadership skills and achievements that have significantly contributed to the chamber's growth and success over the years.

Welcoming Frank Percival

Following the tribute to Jones, the chamber introduced the new president and CEO, Frank Percival. A resident of Lynnwood, Percival comes with a rich professional background spanning nearly three decades in the real estate and mortgage industries. His experience is further bolstered by his active involvement in the community, where he has served in leadership roles on various nonprofit boards.

Transition in Leadership

The luncheon served as a symbolic transition in leadership for the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce. It signalled a continuation of the chamber's relentless efforts to support local businesses and the community, now under the new guidance of Percival. The event highlighted the chamber's commitment to ensuring a smooth transition and its unwavering dedication to the growth and development of Lynnwood's business community.