A Journey Through Time: The Sale of a Restored 1931 Ford AA Panel Delivery Van

Picture this: a vehicle so steeped in history that its very presence on the road turns heads and ignites conversations. Now, imagine the opportunity to own such a marvel. This isn't just any car; it's a 1931 Ford AA Panel Delivery Van, affectionately known as the Double-A, a testament to early 20th-century engineering and design. Currently up for auction on Hemmings Auctions, this van's story is as fascinating as its meticulous restoration.

The Remarkable Odyssey of the Double-A

In 1999, when Alabama resident Charleigh Davis decided it was time to part ways with the Double-A, little did she know that her cherished van would embark on a remarkable journey. The vehicle, having served its purpose and survived the wear and tear of the years, was sold to Hemmings' parent company. What followed was a labor of love and dedication as the van underwent a $60,000 restoration process, an amount that today equates to approximately $110,000. This wasn't just a facelift; it was a full revival, breathing new life into a piece of automotive history, ensuring its legacy would captivate for generations to come.

A Symbol of Dedication and Passion

Since 2003, under the custodianship of Hemmings' then-new parent company, American City Business Journals, the Double-A has been more than just a vehicle; it's been a symbol of dedication and passion. Housed in the Sibley garage, this van has been treated with the utmost care, regularly moved in and out to preserve its pristine condition. Its size and the value placed on maintaining its state make it one of the most impressively refurbished vehicles of its kind. But the time has come for the Double-A to find a new home, to make way for new acquisitions, and to offer a unique opportunity for potential buyers to own a slice of automotive history.

A Unique Opportunity Awaits

As the 1931 Ford AA Panel Delivery Van finds itself on the auction block, it's not just collectors who stand to gain. This van presents a unique opportunity for businesses seeking a mobile billboard with unparalleled character or individuals who yearn for the nostalgia and charm of vintage vehicles. Owning the Double-A isn't just about having a car; it's about preserving a piece of history, about the joy of driving a vehicle that encapsulates a bygone era. As this van moves on to its next chapter, it leaves behind a legacy of restoration excellence and historic significance.

The sale of the Double-A through Hemmings Auctions is more than just a transaction; it's an invitation to continue the story of a remarkable vehicle. The meticulous care taken in its restoration and the dedication to its preservation underscore the value of this piece of automotive history. For those fortunate enough to take the helm, the Double-A promises not just a journey on the road, but a journey through time.