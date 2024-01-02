A Historic Milestone: Rasheen ‘Roc’ Williams Becomes First Afro/Latino Fire Commissioner in Brentwood

On a historic day in Brentwood, Long Island, Rasheen ‘Roc’ Williams shattered a 125-year-old glass ceiling as he was elected the first Afro/Latino fire commissioner of the local fire department. This remarkable feat resonates deeply in Brentwood, a community where 85% of its residents are Hispanic and Black, yet has never witnessed a person of color step into the fire commissioner role in its long-standing history since 1898.

From Dare to Destiny

Williams’s journey to this pivotal position began shortly after high school when a dare led him into the local firehouse. Despite the unexpected initiation, he fell in love with firefighting, dedicating his life to serving the community. Although a recent injury prematurely ended his active firefighting career, it opened a new path for Williams, leading him to the role of a fire commissioner.

Representation Matters

The election of Williams is more than just a personal accomplishment; it’s a beacon of representation for people of color in elected positions within the community. Recognizing the significance of Williams’s election, Eric Raudies, the chairman of commissioners for the Brentwood Fire District, and Michele Robinson, the second vice president of the Islip NAACP, both lauded this landmark event.

A Call to Service

Williams, a father of five and a grandfather, underscores the non-paid, volunteer nature of the fire department. He envisions his leadership as a rallying call, inspiring more members of the community to step forward and join the fire service. His election, therefore, serves as a unifying force within the diverse community of Brentwood, fostering a sense of shared responsibility and mutual respect.