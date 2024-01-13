en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

A Heartwarming Journey: Boy’s Love for ‘Elf’ Leads to Surprise Visit to Film’s Iconic Sleigh

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:21 pm EST
A Heartwarming Journey: Boy’s Love for ‘Elf’ Leads to Surprise Visit to Film’s Iconic Sleigh

The heartwarming tale of 12-year-old Steevenson Palmer, who has an uncanny connection with the film ‘Elf’, took a magical turn when his parents surprised him with a journey from Alabama to New York to see the famed sleigh from his beloved movie. The sleigh, a symbol of joy and fairy-tale wonder, has been on display at the Halesite Fire Department on Long Island since the film’s release two decades ago.

A Journey Born Out of Love

Steevenson’s bond with the movie ‘Elf’ traces back to his adoption from Haiti and his subsequent move to the United States in 2016. He identifies with the character Buddy, played by Will Ferrell, whose own journey mirrors Steevenson’s—a voyage to a new place in search of family and belonging. To curb his daily viewing of the film, his parents had to convince him that their DVD player was malfunctioning.

The Surprise Trip

Recognizing the depth of their son’s connection to the film, the Palmers decided to bring Steevenson’s Christmas wish to life. They embarked on a road trip to New York, visiting the sleigh that had made headlines the week before Christmas when its owner had arranged for a police escort to transport it to Manhattan for a day. The sight of the sleigh, and the chance to sit in Santa’s seat, left Steevenson ecstatic.

More than Just a Visit

For Steevenson, the trip was not just about seeing a movie prop; it was a celebration of his love for ‘Elf’ and an affirmation of his own life journey. This experience sparked a new desire in him—an aspiration to have a bed frame shaped like a sleigh. The Palmers, deeply moved by their son’s joy, are now contemplating a visit to the North Pole as their next Christmas adventure.

0
United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
48 seconds ago
Bipartisan Tech Policy Priorities Discussed at CES
Amidst the glitz and glamour of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, a dedicated panel led by U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen initiated a bipartisan discussion on emerging tech policy priorities. The conversation brought together senators from both sides of the political spectrum, emphasizing the intersection of technology, innovation, and policy. Aim to Bridge
Bipartisan Tech Policy Priorities Discussed at CES
Angel City FC Bolsters Midfield with Acquisition of Meggie Dougherty Howard
3 mins ago
Angel City FC Bolsters Midfield with Acquisition of Meggie Dougherty Howard
Providence Friars Favored Over Xavier Musketeers in Upcoming College Basketball Clash
4 mins ago
Providence Friars Favored Over Xavier Musketeers in Upcoming College Basketball Clash
U.S. Navy Sailors Missing at Sea: An Intense Search Underway
2 mins ago
U.S. Navy Sailors Missing at Sea: An Intense Search Underway
University of Wisconsin-Madison Honors Outstanding Students in Dean's List
2 mins ago
University of Wisconsin-Madison Honors Outstanding Students in Dean's List
Chattanooga Mocs Set for Prime-Time Showdown Against UNCG in Southern Conference Basketball Game
3 mins ago
Chattanooga Mocs Set for Prime-Time Showdown Against UNCG in Southern Conference Basketball Game
Latest Headlines
World News
Chattanooga Mocs Set for Prime-Time Showdown Against UNCG in Southern Conference Basketball Game
3 mins
Chattanooga Mocs Set for Prime-Time Showdown Against UNCG in Southern Conference Basketball Game
Angel City FC Bolsters Midfield with Acquisition of Meggie Dougherty Howard
3 mins
Angel City FC Bolsters Midfield with Acquisition of Meggie Dougherty Howard
Indian Racer Jehan Daruvala to Debut in Formula E with Maserati
3 mins
Indian Racer Jehan Daruvala to Debut in Formula E with Maserati
Providence Friars Favored Over Xavier Musketeers in Upcoming College Basketball Clash
4 mins
Providence Friars Favored Over Xavier Musketeers in Upcoming College Basketball Clash
Integrated Public Health Labs Inaugurated in Tripura: Redefining Public Health Infrastructure
4 mins
Integrated Public Health Labs Inaugurated in Tripura: Redefining Public Health Infrastructure
Angel City FC Bolsters Midfield with Meggie Dougherty Howard Acquisition
4 mins
Angel City FC Bolsters Midfield with Meggie Dougherty Howard Acquisition
Angel City FC Strengthens Midfield with Acquisition of Meggie Dougherty Howard
4 mins
Angel City FC Strengthens Midfield with Acquisition of Meggie Dougherty Howard
Bangalore Turf Club Raided: Spotlight on Bookie Irregularities
5 mins
Bangalore Turf Club Raided: Spotlight on Bookie Irregularities
Recent High School Boys' Basketball Scores: A Roundup of Triumphs and Defeats
6 mins
Recent High School Boys' Basketball Scores: A Roundup of Triumphs and Defeats
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
3 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
8 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
9 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
9 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
11 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
12 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
14 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
15 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
15 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app