A Fresh Start: Iowa’s New Laws for 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:04 pm EST
A Fresh Start: Iowa's New Laws for 2024

As we step into the new year, Iowa ushers in a fresh set of laws, impacting everything from business regulations to education policy. The dawn of 2024 saw the introduction of three significant legislations: HF 655, HF 688, and SF 565, each carrying far-reaching implications for the state’s residents.

HF 655: A New Chapter for LLCs

HF 655 is a sweeping overhaul of the “Uniform Limited Liability Company Act,” impacting business organizations, particularly Limited Liability Companies (LLCs). This reform rewrites almost every section of the Act, inducing comprehensive changes to how LLCs operate and are governed within the state.

HF 688: Altering State Rulemaking and Agency Functions

Another key law taking effect is HF 688. Signed by Governor Kim Reynolds, it introduces substantial modifications to the state rulemaking process and agency functions. This legislation aims to streamline procedures, improve effectiveness, and enhance transparency within state agencies.

SF 565: Adjusting Tax Law Administration

Lastly, SF 565 alters the administration of tax law, primarily impacting the Iowa Education Savings Plan and the First-Time Home Buyer Savings Account Program. The law mandates taxpayers to maintain the same filing status for Iowa individual income tax as they use for federal tax purposes, starting from the 2023 tax year. It aligns the state’s tax administration closer to federal regulations, simplifying the process for taxpayers.

Blocked: SF 496

Meanwhile, SF 496, a controversial legislation that sought to ban certain books from school libraries and restrict teachers from discussing LGBTQ+ issues in classrooms, was temporarily blocked by a federal judge on December 29th, 2023. The judge’s preliminary injunction prevents enforcement of provisions that would have banned books depicting sexual acts and hindered teachers from addressing gender identity and sexual orientation topics with students up to the sixth grade. The future of this law remains uncertain, with further deliberations expected in the coming months.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

