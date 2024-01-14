A Fond Farewell: Arkansas State University Bids Adieu to President Chuck Welch

Against the backdrop of a fleeting snowfall in Little Rock on the 5th of January, esteemed colleagues bid adieu to Chuck Welch, the outgoing President of the Arkansas State University System. Welch, a stalwart in the field of education, had announced his resignation in November, accepting an elevated position as president and chief executive officer of the American Association of State Colleges and Universities (AASCU) in Washington, D.C.

Welch’s Accomplishments and Future Endeavors

Welch is no stranger to the AASCU, having served as the chairman of its board from 2019 to 2021. His new role, however, places him at the helm of an institution that influences higher education policy on a national scale. The farewell event, attended by colleagues and friends, underscored Welch’s significant contributions, his adept problem-solving skills, and his foresight for long-term planning in the education sector.

Colleagues’ Tributes and Humorous Anecdotes

Jeff Hankins, the vice president for strategic communications at Arkansas State University, and Shane Broadway, the vice president for university relations, both expressed their admiration for Welch, albeit with a touch of humor. Jesting about Welch’s departure, Broadway presented him with a framed photo, a memento symbolizing the camaraderie they shared.

A Farewell Honoring Welch’s Commitment

Adding to the list of tributes, Representative Keith Brooks (R-Little Rock) honored Welch with Arkansas and American flags that had flown over the state Capitol. These gifts were not only tokens of appreciation but also a testament to Welch’s unwavering commitment to Arkansas. Despite his move to a national platform, Welch emphasized that his heart would remain with the state. He expressed his intent to continue contributing to the welfare of Arkansas, underlining the idea that his journey from a local to a national role would not diminish his dedication to his home state.