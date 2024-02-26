A Final Salute: Bloomfield Honors Curt Strom with Military Honors

In the heart of Bloomfield, a community prepares to bid farewell to one of its own. Curt Strom, a 77-year-old veteran whose life story is woven into the fabric of this small town, will be remembered in a ceremony that promises to be as unique as the man himself. On Saturday, March 2, at 11 a.m., the Bloomfield Community School Auditorium will host a memorial service for Strom, a testament to a life lived with honor and a community's respect for its veterans.

A Legacy Honored

The service, officiated by the Rev. Claire Gager, is not just a farewell but a celebration of Strom’s contributions, both in and out of uniform. The inclusion of military honors by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4996, American Legion Post 249, Army National Guard Honor Guard, and American Legion Riders is a poignant reminder of Strom's service to his country and the high esteem in which he is held by his fellow servicemen and women. The community's turnout and the involvement of these organizations underscore the impact of Strom's legacy on Bloomfield and beyond.

A Community's Farewell

Visitation for Strom is scheduled for Friday, from 4-8 p.m. at the auditorium, including a 7 p.m. prayer service, providing an opportunity for those whose lives were touched by Strom to come together in remembrance. The Brockhaus Funeral Home, tasked with the arrangements, ensures that the service will be a fitting tribute to a man who meant so much to so many. The Daily News, a staple of the Norfolk area, has played a crucial role in keeping the community informed, offering guidance on submitting obituary information and ensuring that the stories of residents and former residents are told with dignity and respect.

Looking Ahead

The passing of Curt Strom marks the end of an era for Bloomfield, but also serves as a reminder of the enduring bonds that unite this community. As preparations for the memorial service continue, it is clear that this event is more than a goodbye; it is a moment for Bloomfield to stand together in solidarity, reflecting on the lessons of service, sacrifice, and community that Strom embodied. The military honors bestowed upon him are a testament to his life's work, both as a serviceman and as a valued member of the community. In remembering Strom, Bloomfield not only honors his memory but also reaffirms its commitment to recognizing the contributions of all its veterans.