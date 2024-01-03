A Farewell Tribute to Anthony Brian Smith: A Writer, an Editor, a Friend

In the quiet borough of Brooklyn, the echoes of a profound loss reverberate through the tight-knit community of writers and journalists. Anthony Brian Smith, a prolific writer and editor, is no longer among us. The 34-year-old, known for his vibrant personality and dynamic talent, passed away on December 30, 2023. The circumstances surrounding his demise remain undisclosed.

A Life Remembered

Smith’s memorial service is slated for January 6, 2024, at the B. Anastasio & Son funeral home—a somber gathering to celebrate a life that left an indelible mark on many. Colleagues, friends, and even acquaintances have been pouring out tributes, a testament to the lives touched by Smith’s kindness, humor, and talent.

A Versatile Career

A Wesleyan University alumnus, Smith’s journalism career was nothing short of dynamic. He wore many hats, from a food critic to the Director of Social Media and Analytics for Newsweek Media Group. His professional journey also saw him overseeing multiple verticals at Mic.com. Prior to his untimely departure, he held the position of editor-at-large at NationSwell, a civic and social organization.

Resonating Tributes

Among the numerous tributes that flooded in, the words of Wired reporter William Turton stood out. He lauded Smith’s creativity and his unwavering support for his colleagues. Cale G Weissman, the Editor of Modern Retail, extolled Smith’s intelligence and humor. Friends remembered his poetic soul, his kindness, and wit—qualities that left an indelible impact on their lives, a legacy that lives on even in his absence.