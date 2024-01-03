en English
Obituary

A Farewell Tribute to Anthony Brian Smith: A Writer, an Editor, a Friend

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:33 am EST
A Farewell Tribute to Anthony Brian Smith: A Writer, an Editor, a Friend

In the quiet borough of Brooklyn, the echoes of a profound loss reverberate through the tight-knit community of writers and journalists. Anthony Brian Smith, a prolific writer and editor, is no longer among us. The 34-year-old, known for his vibrant personality and dynamic talent, passed away on December 30, 2023. The circumstances surrounding his demise remain undisclosed.

A Life Remembered

Smith’s memorial service is slated for January 6, 2024, at the B. Anastasio & Son funeral home—a somber gathering to celebrate a life that left an indelible mark on many. Colleagues, friends, and even acquaintances have been pouring out tributes, a testament to the lives touched by Smith’s kindness, humor, and talent.

A Versatile Career

A Wesleyan University alumnus, Smith’s journalism career was nothing short of dynamic. He wore many hats, from a food critic to the Director of Social Media and Analytics for Newsweek Media Group. His professional journey also saw him overseeing multiple verticals at Mic.com. Prior to his untimely departure, he held the position of editor-at-large at NationSwell, a civic and social organization.

Resonating Tributes

Among the numerous tributes that flooded in, the words of Wired reporter William Turton stood out. He lauded Smith’s creativity and his unwavering support for his colleagues. Cale G Weissman, the Editor of Modern Retail, extolled Smith’s intelligence and humor. Friends remembered his poetic soul, his kindness, and wit—qualities that left an indelible impact on their lives, a legacy that lives on even in his absence.

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

