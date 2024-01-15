A Dusting of Snow Flurries Surprises Hampton Roads Residents

Residents of Hampton Roads, Virginia, woke up to a dusting of snow flurries on a chilly Monday morning, thanks to a cold front that stalled over North Carolina. The unusual weather event, reported by locals as early as 10 a.m., had the community buzzing with excitement, and some, apprehension.

A wintry surprise

Notably, a resident named Terri Cockey managed to capture the fleeting spectacle near the Langley Air Force Base. Equally, Meteorologist Ricky Matthews confirmed seeing snow flurries in Newport News around 10:30 a.m. The local news station, WAVY, encouraged viewers to capture and share their wintry moments on Facebook or via email, fostering a sense of community amidst the cold.

Preparations and precautions

In anticipation of the wintry weather, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) took proactive measures, including pre-treating roads and bridges. They were also ready to respond to any potential issues caused by the adverse weather. Similarly, Dominion Energy prepared for possible power outages due to the mix of snow, rain, and wind. They reminded customers to report downed power lines and stay at least 30 feet away.

Weathering the cold

While the flurries brought a sense of wonder to some, others braced themselves for the drop in temperatures. The region was expected to experience lows in the mid-30s and low-40s, with temperatures falling into the teens and wind chills in the single digits on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Despite the cold, residents planned to enjoy the winter spectacle, bringing a warm spirit to the cold weather.