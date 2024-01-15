A Deep Dive into the Global Race for Oceanic Minerals

In a world where traditional mineral resources are dwindling, nations are looking to the depths of the ocean as a new frontier for mining. Essential minerals such as copper, cobalt, and manganese, which are crucial for the renewable energy transition, are believed to be abundant on the ocean floor. With terrestrial resource pools depleting, the seabed offers a potent alternative source for these minerals, but not without its own set of unique challenges.

Technological Advancements and Environmental Risks

Technologies like heap leach mining have revolutionized the extraction of valuable minerals from low concentration ores on land. However, these methods come with significant environmental risks, including hazardous spills. The question now is whether we can replicate these technologies for seabed mining without causing irreparable damage to marine ecosystems.

The Race for Oceanic Minerals

The Norwegian Parliament's recent decision to allow companies to apply for permits to prospect for minerals across 280,000 square kilometers of Norway's continental shelf in the Arctic has sparked a global race for oceanic minerals. Nations are vying for strategic minerals such as cobalt and nickel, essential for electric vehicle batteries and other green technologies. Norway hopes to mine large stores of cobalt, copper, and rare earth metals at depths between 1,500 and 6,000 meters. Still, there are serious concerns about the potential environmental impacts.

Ownership and Environmental Impact

The United Nations' Commission of the Limits of the Continental Shelf adjudicates exclusive rights to ocean bottoms. With overlapping claims from countries like the United States, Russia, Canada, Japan, and the Bahamas, the need for a negotiated allocation of these rights is crucial. However, the environmental consequences of seabed mining, particularly its effects on marine life and climate regulation by the oceans, are often overshadowed by the geopolitical and economic aspects of the race for oceanic minerals.

As the world stands on the brink of a potentially transformative shift towards seabed mining, it is essential to strike a balance between resource acquisition and environmental sustainability. The stakes are high, and the margin for error is thin. The race for the ocean's minerals could either unlock a new era of prosperity or plunge us deeper into an environmental crisis.