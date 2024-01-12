en English
A Decade of Vision Zero in the U.S.: A Road Safety Progress Report

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:53 am EST
A Decade of Vision Zero in the U.S.: A Road Safety Progress Report

Adopted ten years ago, New York City’s Vision Zero approach aimed to eradicate all traffic fatalities by incorporating European-style road safety measures. The initiative has yielded some progress, notably in areas like Queens Boulevard, where the installation of a new bike lane significantly reduced fatalities. However, the United States continues to grapple with an alarming increase in traffic deaths, which have soared by over 30% since 2014.

The Uphill Battle for Road Safety

Advocates of the Vision Zero approach, like Leah Shahum of the Vision Zero Network, argue that a genuine commitment to change is missing. Challenges persist in the form of community resistance and inconsistent state policies, often impeding the progress of the initiative. Acknowledging the uphill battle, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg points to recent declines in fatalities and the allocation of federal grants for street redesigns as optimistic signs.

Tactical Urbanism: A Beacon of Hope

In their quest for safer streets, cities like Jersey City have found success by adopting a proactive approach and utilizing tactical urbanism. This strategy has enabled them to gain community trust and implement immediate street improvements. Despite having a clear understanding of what works, the ultimate goal of zero fatalities remains elusive. Traffic deaths are on the rise in many parts of the country, and persistent issues like speeding, distracted driving, and larger vehicles continue to contribute to the problem.

The Road Ahead

As we reflect on a decade of Vision Zero, the progress in certain areas is encouraging. However, the road to eliminating traffic fatalities is long and fraught with challenges. Relying on the successful strategies of tactical urbanism and community engagement, the U.S. must renew its commitment to road safety. Only then will the vision of zero fatalities transition from an aspiration to a reality.

United States
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

