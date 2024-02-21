A Decade of Chords: Four Chord Music Festival Hits 10 Years with Star-Studded Lineup in Pittsburgh

Imagine a place where the pulsating rhythms of punk rock blend seamlessly with the raw energy of alternative music, set against the backdrop of Pittsburgh's industrial heritage. This isn't just a dream; it's the reality awaiting attendees of the Four Chord Music Festival's tenth anniversary. The Carrie Furnace, a symbol of Pittsburgh's storied past, is poised to host a celebration that encapsulates a decade of music, memories, and milestones.

A Lineup to Remember

As the sun sets on June 22 and rises again on June 23, the historic grounds of the Carrie Furnace will resonate with the sounds of bands that have defined a generation. Headliners like A Day To Remember and The All-American Rejects share the stage with other influential acts such as The Story So Far, Something Corporate, and State Champs. This eclectic mix of artists ensures that the festival's tenth iteration honors its roots while embracing the future of rock music. Rishi Bahl, the visionary behind the festival, couldn't hide his enthusiasm, stating, "We've come a long way, but our heart remains in creating an unforgettable experience for our attendees."

Tickets and Tributes

With the announcement of the lineup, the festival has also launched early bird sales, offering fans a chance to secure their spot at what promises to be an historic event. A new addition this year is the Deluxe VIP tier, catering to those looking for an elevated festival experience. These tickets not only provide access to exclusive amenities but also symbolize the growth and broadening appeal of the festival over the last decade. Public ticket sales are set to begin on February 23, promising access to a wide audience eager to be part of this milestone celebration.

The choice of the Carrie Furnace as the venue for this year's festival is symbolic, bridging the gap between Pittsburgh's industrial legacy and its burgeoning cultural scene. Once the heart of the steel industry that defined the city, the site now stands as a monument to resilience and transformation. This juxtaposition mirrors the evolution of the Four Chord Music Festival itself, from its modest beginnings to its current status as a beacon for rock enthusiasts nationwide. Bahl reflects on this parallel, noting, "The festival has always been about more than just music; it's about community, heritage, and the indomitable spirit of this city."