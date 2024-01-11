A Day of Learning and Opportunities: Events in Montgomery County on January 11

Montgomery County is brimming with exciting events and activities today, January 11, 2024. From informative virtual meetings to college admission events and a financial wellness lecture, the county offers something for everyone.

Pedestrian, Bicycle, and Traffic Safety Advisory Committee Virtual Meeting

The Pedestrian, Bicycle, and Traffic Safety Advisory Committee (PBTSAC) is slated to hold a virtual meeting. Registration is a prerequisite to attain access to this meeting. A comprehensive report on the meeting’s agendas, along with summaries, are readily accessible on the PBTSAC’s website. This platform provides an excellent opportunity for residents to stay informed about the county’s traffic safety initiatives and policies.

Streamlined College Admissions at Seneca Valley High School

For the budding scholars, there’s a unique opportunity brewing at Seneca Valley High School’s cafeteria. A streamlined college admissions process is being held from 6 to 8 p.m., where students can directly interact with college representatives. The striking feature of this event is the potential for students to receive immediate admission decisions, accelerating their journey towards higher education.

Financial Wellness Lecture at White Oak Library

In alignment with Financial Wellness Month, White Oak Library has taken the initiative to host a lecture at 11 a.m. The lecture is aimed at enlightening participants about crucial aspects of online banking, secure management of financial information, and online shopping. Additionally, it will familiarize attendees with digital resources for cost-saving on various products, thus bolstering their financial acumen.

Information Meeting for Prospective Foster Parents

Montgomery County accentuates its commitment to child welfare by offering an online Information Meeting for individuals interested in becoming licensed foster parents. The meeting is scheduled to take place from 6:30-8:00 pm. Prospective participants must RSVP via email to receive the link to join. This initiative underscores the county’s dedication to ensuring every child’s right to a safe and nurturing home.