A Cinematic Revolution: How NextAct Cinema in Baltimore Is Redefining the Movie-Going Experience

In the heart of Baltimore, Maryland, a cinematic revolution is quietly unfolding within the walls of NextAct Cinema. At the helm are Anthony Fykes and Robert Wright, two entrepreneurs who ventured from healthcare careers to the silver screen, not just to own a movie theater but to transform the way we watch movies.

Advertisment

Their mission? To offer a movie-going experience that feels more like a cozy evening at home than a night out at a conventional cinema. This is the story of how a Black-owned boutique cinema is redefining entertainment, fostering community, and celebrating diversity, one screening at a time.

A Vision Comes to Life

The transition from healthcare to the movie industry might seem unorthodox for some, but for Fykes and Wright, it was a natural evolution of their entrepreneurial spirit and passion for film. The duo took over the former Pikes Theatre in Pikesville, Baltimore County, and embarked on comprehensive renovations to breathe new life into the space.

Advertisment

The result is NextAct Cinema, a boutique theater that stands out from giants like AMC and Cine-Bistro not just in size but in the intimacy and warmth it offers. With just 43 seats in each of its two theaters, NextAct provides a home-like atmosphere where guests can enjoy a diverse range of films while savoring food and drinks ordered right from their seats.

Celebrating Diversity on Screen

NextAct Cinema isn't just about comfort; it's about content. Fykes and Wright are dedicated to screening a diverse array of films that cater to various cultures, ages, and interests. From classics like 'The Color Purple' to modern hits featuring Beyonce, NextAct celebrates the richness of storytelling across genres and origins.

Advertisment

This commitment to diversity isn't just a business strategy; it's a reflection of the founders' belief in the power of film to unite, inspire, and educate communities about the world and the experiences of those different from themselves.

Thriving Against the Odds

The post-pandemic landscape has been challenging for movie theaters worldwide, with many struggling to attract audiences back to their seats. However, NextAct Cinema has defied the odds, thriving thanks to the unwavering support of the Baltimore community.

As the theater celebrates its fifth anniversary and another Black History Month, its success is a testament to the resilience and innovation of Black-owned businesses. NextAct's journey underscores the potential of such enterprises to not only survive but inspire further entrepreneurial ventures, contributing significantly to the cultural and economic vitality of their communities.

In the end, NextAct Cinema is more than just a movie theater. It's a beacon of hope and a model for how businesses can adapt, thrive, and make a difference in their communities, even in the most challenging times. Fykes and Wright's story is a powerful reminder of the impact that passion, vision, and community support can have in transforming dreams into realities that benefit us all.