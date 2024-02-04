A Century of Service: Maj. Gen. Edward Greer Reflects on Life and Military Career

On the verge of his 100th birthday, Retired Army Maj. Gen. Edward Greer looks back on a life that is nothing short of extraordinary. Having enlisted in the Army during World War II, Greer's military career spans over three decades, navigating through the tumultuous times of the Korean and Vietnam wars. Born in West Virginia, Greer is a testament to resilience, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to his country.

A Soldier's Story

Greer's journey began in a field artillery battalion during World War II. Following his discharge, he returned to college, graduating from West Virginia State College in 1948. The call of duty beckoned again, and Greer found himself back in the Army, this time navigating the complexities of the Korean and Vietnam wars. He describes the Korean conflict as a "gentleman's war", juxtaposing it with the "hell" witnessed in Vietnam.

Breaking Barriers

In 1972, Greer was part of a seismic shift within the Army. He was among five black soldiers simultaneously promoted to the rank of brigadier general, an unprecedented and since unreplicated event, marking an important milestone in the Army's journey towards diversity and representation.

A Life beyond the Battlefields

Greer's extensive career also saw him spend a considerable time at the Pentagon in Washington D.C. He eventually chose to retire in El Paso, Texas, a decision influenced by the region's culture, lifestyle, and climate. Settling down in El Paso since 1976, Greer has become a cherished member of the community.

With his 100th birthday on the horizon, Greer does not merely reflect on his past accomplishments. He harbors a potent desire to continue achieving, hoping to reach and surpass the age of 100. His story is a testament to the spirit of endurance and the will to keep striving, regardless of age or circumstance.