A Bustling Wednesday Evening in Bryan-College Station, Texas

Wednesday evening in the Bryan-College Station area of Texas is set to be a hive of activity, with a range of events from trivia nights to theatrical productions. BigShots Golf Aggieland, South Flo Pizza, and Blackwater Draw Brewing Co. are all hosting trivia nights, kicking off at 7 p.m.

Advertisment

Live Performances and Theater

For those looking for a dose of live music, Johnny & Lise will be performing at Luigi's Patio Ristorante. Adding to the entertainment quotient, the Rudder Auditorium will house a production of Harper Lee's classic 'To Kill a Mockingbird.' Ticket prices range from $33 to $123. The Panhandlers, accompanied by Tyler Halverson, will also be performing at Hurricane Harry's at 9 p.m.

Cultural Exhibits and Sports History

Advertisment

Culture enthusiasts can explore the George Bush Presidential Library & Museum's exhibit on a century of Aggie football. This exhibit, open until April 28, chronicles the team's history from 1894 to the present. The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History is hosting an exhibit titled 'Steam, Smoke & Steel: Riding the Rails Through Time' until May 18, delving into the history and impact of trains.

Local News and Updates

On the local news front, residents are bracing for an upcoming arctic cold front. Texas A&M football is making headlines, and the Bryan + College Station Public Library System continues to offer engaging programs for teens and tweens, including the Teens Read Book Club and TEENS Publish, a summer creative writing program.