A $14 Wedding Deal This Valentine's Day at California's Cute Little Chapel

The Cute Little Wedding Chapel in Long Beach, California, has a cupid's arrow aimed at your wallet with a sweet $14 deal for wedding ceremonies this coming Valentine’s Day. On February 14, 2024, smitten couples can tie the knot without breaking the bank, a cupid special aimed at making this day of love even more memorable.

An Affordable Affair

For just $14, couples can host an intimate ceremony, inviting up to four guests to share in their love story. This special promotion by the chapel is a cost-effective way to celebrate love in an intimate setting. However, couples who wish to invite more guests can do so by paying the chapel's regular fee.

A Dreamy Setting

Couples have the liberty to choose either an indoor chapel for a traditional ceremony or an outdoor tropical terrace for a more relaxed, nature-infused setting. The chapel also has a contingency plan to move the ceremony indoors in case of inclement weather, ensuring that nothing spoils the couple's big day.

Additional Services and Amenities

The base fee does not include the cost of a marriage license, notary, and delivery, which total $175. However, the chapel offers additional amenities at an extra cost, such as photo and video opportunities, wedding rings, and further customization of decorations. Free silk bouquets and flower girl baskets are provided, and the chapel can recommend local florists for those wanting real flowers.

Most of the $14 weddings will be officiated by Alan Katz of Great Officiants, a respected figure in the wedding industry. Katz, who has united over 6,500 couples in matrimony, also recently appeared on Hulu’s reality TV series, 'Prank Panel,' alongside Johnny Knoxville.