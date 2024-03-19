98-Year-Old Ariana Grande's Nonna Makes Billboard Hot 100 History with 'Ordinary Things'

Ariana Grande's 98-year-old grandmother, Marjorie Grande, has shattered records by becoming the oldest person to feature on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Their collaborative track, 'Ordinary Things,' has debuted at number 55, marking a historic moment in music. Marjorie lends her voice towards the end of the song, imparting pearls of wisdom from her long life, making this feat not only a record-breaking achievement but also a deeply personal milestone for the Grande family.

Advertisment

From Birthday Celebrations to Chart-Topping Success

In a heartwarming turn of events, what began as a family celebration has transcended into an unprecedented musical achievement. Marjorie Grande, affectionately known as 'Nonna' to her family, was celebrated in October last year for her 98th birthday by Ariana and her brother Frankie Grande. The celebration took a creative turn as Nonna's wise words and warm presence inspired the dreamy track 'Ordinary Things.' The song not only features Nonna's voice but also encapsulates the essence of her guidance and love, making it resonate with listeners worldwide.

Breaking Records and Touching Hearts

This impressive feat has placed Nonna Grande in the spotlight, previously occupied by the late Fred Stobaugh and Tony Bennett, who were 96 and 96, respectively, when they made their marks on the Billboard Hot 100. 'Ordinary Things' stands out not only for its chart position but for the timeless message it carries, bridging generations through music. Ariana Grande's recent album, 'Eternal Sunshine,' which topped the Billboard 200, adds to the celebratory atmosphere, showcasing the Grande family's significant impact on the music industry this year.

'Ordinary Things' is more than just a song; it's a testament to the enduring strength of familial bonds and the wisdom that comes with age. Marjorie Grande's contribution to the track provides a unique blend of nostalgia and newness, making it stand out in today's music scene.