98 Degrees Stars Ignite 90s Con Afterparty: PEOPLE Celebrates with Icons

PEOPLE partied like it was the '90s while hosting the official 90s Con afterparty in partnership with That's4Entertainment in Hartford, Connecticut, on Saturday night. The event, a nostalgic throwback to the era of butterfly clips and Dunkaroos, saw performances by 98 Degrees bandmates Drew Lachey and Jeff Timmons, alongside Disney legend Jodi Benson. The afterparty, part of PEOPLE's 50th anniversary celebration, was a star-studded affair that brought together icons from the decade.

Star Performances and Nostalgic Hits

Attendees were transported back in time as Jeff Timmons and Drew Lachey serenaded the crowd with 98 Degrees hits like "I Do (Cherish You)" and "Because of You." Jodi Benson, renowned for her role as Ariel in The Little Mermaid, performed the enchanting "Part of Your World," adding a touch of Disney magic to the night. The event was not just about music; it also featured a karaoke contest judged by 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' star Jenna Leigh Green and '90s heartthrob Andrew Keegan, allowing fans to showcase their vocal talents.

Beyond the performances, the afterparty boasted appearances by beloved '90s celebrities such as Jason Marsden and Jenna Leigh Green, who embraced the theme with nostalgic attire. The atmosphere was electrified by Rockstar DJ Tre, who kept the party going with iconic '90s tunes, ensuring the dance floor was never empty. The event provided a unique opportunity for fans to interact with their favorite stars, reliving cherished memories from the decade.