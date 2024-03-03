92-Year-Old Playwright Leah Friedman Captivates with 'A Bronx Shabbas,' a Personal Holocaust Reflection

When Leah Friedman performed her latest theater piece, "A Bronx Shabbas," at the Shelter Island Library in January, she called it a work-in-progress. Friedman, a 92-year-old playwright and artist, aims to connect with the past and educate future generations on the Holocaust through her deeply personal narrative. Her work, inspired by her own family's history and the tragic loss of relatives to Nazi atrocities, seeks to ensure such horrors are never repeated.

Advertisment

Roots of Inspiration

Growing up in the Bronx as the daughter of a Polish immigrant, Leah Friedman's childhood was shadowed by the absence of family members lost to the Holocaust. This absence became a driving force behind "A Bronx Shabbas," a poignant attempt to bridge generations and memorialize the cousin she never knew. The play is a heartrending dialogue between Friedman as herself and her cousin Ruchel, a 12-year-old victim of the Nazis, exploring themes of loss, memory, and the importance of remembrance.

Addressing Modern Antisemitism

Advertisment

Friedman's dedication to Holocaust education is also fueled by a concerning rise in antisemitic incidents today. She emphasizes the importance of visibility and education as tools against hate, drawing from her personal decision to wear a Jewish star openly. Through her art, Friedman challenges the audience to confront the realities of antisemitism and the potential for history to repeat itself without vigilant remembrance and education.

A Life's Work Unfinished

Despite the acclaim "A Bronx Shabbas" has received, Friedman insists the piece remains a work in progress. This humility underscores her lifelong commitment to storytelling and education. While she may consider her play unfinished, audiences find it to be a powerful and complete testament to the resilience of memory and the need to educate future generations about the Holocaust's atrocities. Friedman's work serves as a beacon of hope and a call to action, reminding us that the past is never truly behind us.

Leah Friedman's "A Bronx Shabbas" is more than just a play; it's a profound act of remembrance and resistance. By interweaving her personal history with the broader narrative of the Holocaust, Friedman not only honors those who were lost but also challenges us to carry forward the torch of memory and education. Her story is a poignant reminder of the power of art to confront the darkest aspects of human history and the enduring need for vigilance against hate.