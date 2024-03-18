90s TV Icons Reunite at 90s Con 2024: Nostalgia Hits Hard with Step by Step, Boy Meets World

90s nostalgia soared to new heights this weekend at 90s Con 2024, held at the Connecticut Convention Center, as beloved casts from Boy Meets World, Step by Step, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, and other iconic shows gathered for a memorable reunion. Fans were treated to heartwarming reunions, exclusive behind-the-scenes tales, and the chance to see their favorite stars together once more.

Remembering Suzanne Somers

The Step by Step cast reunion was particularly poignant as cast members paid tribute to Suzanne Somers, who sadly passed away in October. Patrick Duffy, Staci Keanan, Angela Watson, Christine Lakin, Christopher Castile, Jason Marsden, and Sasha Mitchell shared touching memories of Somers, highlighting her lasting impact both on and off the screen.

90s Con Highlights

Aside from the touching tributes, 90s Con was filled with moments that sent fans down memory lane. From Boy Meets World's cast sharing secrets from their filming days to David Gallagher of 7th Heaven surprising fans with a new look, the event was a treasure trove of 90s TV culture. Attendees also enjoyed photo ops, live updates, and engaging panels that brought the decade's television landscape back to life.

Stars Reconnect with Fans

The event served not just as a reunion for the cast members but as an opportunity for fans to reconnect with the characters and shows that defined their youth. The energy and enthusiasm at the convention underscored the enduring legacy of 90s television and its unique ability to bring people together across generations.

This weekend's 90s Con exemplified the lasting appeal of the era's television, proving once again that the 90s will forever hold a special place in the hearts of those who grew up with these unforgettable shows. As the stars and fans reminisced and celebrated together, it was clear that the spirit of the 90s continues to unite and inspire.