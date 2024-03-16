90s Con 2024 Revives Nostalgia: 'Dawson's Creek', 'Full House' Stars Unite in Connecticut

Stars Align for a Nostalgic Weekend

As Hartford, Connecticut, transforms into a 90s nostalgia hub this weekend, fans are thrilled to witness a series of heartwarming reunions from their favorite TV shows at the 90s Con 2024. With the Connecticut Convention Center as the backdrop, iconic casts from Full House, Dawson's Creek, 7th Heaven, and Boy Meets World have come together, offering fans a rare opportunity to step back in time. PEOPLE magazine is not just covering the event but is also actively participating, moderating panels and hosting an after-hours party featuring performances from 90s icons Jodi Benson and members of 98 Degrees.

Iconic Reunions and New Memories

One of the highlights of this year's event is the reunion of the 7th Heaven cast. Beverley Mitchell, Catherine Hicks, Barry Watson, David Gallagher, and Mackenzie Rosman shared a special moment together, reminiscing about their time on the show. Jessica Biel, another key member of the cast, joined the reunion virtually, adding to the nostalgia. The camaraderie and affection among the cast members were palpable, with Mitchell expressing her gratitude and joy on social media for this long-awaited gathering. This reunion, 17 years after the series finale, signifies not just a trip down memory lane but also celebrates the enduring legacy of the show and its impact on its fans and actors alike.

More Than Just Reunions

Beyond reunions, 90s Con 2024 offers a plethora of activities for attendees. From Q&A panels with their favorite 90s stars to photo ops and autograph sessions, the event promises an immersive experience. Furthermore, the convention also serves as a platform for stars to launch new ventures. For instance, Christine Taylor and David Lascher from Hey Dude have reunited not only for the convention but also to launch a new podcast together, demonstrating the event's role in sparking new collaborations and projects among 90s icons.

A Celebration of 90s Culture

The overwhelming turnout and enthusiasm at the Connecticut Convention Center underscore the lasting appeal of 90s television and its culture. 90s Con 2024 not only offers a space for fans to reconnect with the stars and shows they grew up with but also highlights the decade's significant influence on today's entertainment landscape. As the event continues, it serves as a reminder of the enduring bond between 90s icons and their fans, promising a weekend filled with nostalgia, laughter, and new memories.

As the curtains fall on 90s Con 2024, it leaves behind a trail of joyous reunions, new ventures, and countless memories for both the stars and attendees. The event not only celebrates the golden era of television but also bridges the gap between generations, introducing the charm and simplicity of 90s TV shows to younger audiences. The success of this year's convention promises an even brighter future, ensuring that the legacy of the 90s continues to resonate with fans around the globe.