90s Con 2024: Nostalgia Unleashed with Iconic TV Show Reunions in Hartford

90s Con 2024 is set to transport fans back to one of the most beloved decades of television, as iconic shows like 'Full House', 'Boy Meets World', '7th Heaven', and 'Dawson's Creek' prepare for a grand reunion. This nostalgia-filled event, happening this weekend at the Connecticut Convention Center, promises a unique blend of meet-and-greets, panel discussions, and entertainment, making it the ultimate destination for 90s pop culture enthusiasts.

Advertisment

Reviving the Magic of the 90s

From the heartwarming family dynamics of 'Full House' to the adolescent trials and tribulations depicted in 'Boy Meets World', these shows hold a special place in the hearts of their fans. Attendees will have the rare opportunity to come face-to-face with their favorite characters and creators, diving deep into the making and legacy of these series. Adding to the excitement, the event will feature an afterparty hosted by PEOPLE, with musical performances by Disney legend Jodi Benson and 98 Degrees members Jeff Timmons and Drew Lachey.

Where to Catch Up on 90s Classics

Advertisment

For those looking to catch up on these classic series before attending 90s Con, several streaming platforms offer easy access. 'Boy Meets World' and 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' are available on Disney+ and Hulu, respectively, while 'Dawson's Creek' can be streamed on Paramount+ or for free on cwtv.com. This accessibility ensures that fans can relive their favorite moments and fully immerse themselves in the 90s experience.

Looking Ahead: The Future of 90s Con

As 90s Con 2024 approaches, the excitement amongst fans and participants alike is palpable. This event not only serves as a celebration of 90s television but also as a testament to the enduring impact of these shows on popular culture. With tickets still available for purchase, this weekend promises to be a memorable journey back in time, offering a chance for new generations to discover the magic of the 90s and for long-time fans to reconnect with their childhood favorites.