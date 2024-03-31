90 Day Fiancé's Liz Wood's Family Slams Big Ed's Behavior Ahead of Wedding

Liz Wood's family expresses deep concerns about her fiancé, 'Big' Ed Brown, as the couple prepares for their wedding on the hit show 90 Day Fiancé. In a recent exclusive clip, Liz's mother and grandmother openly criticize Ed's treatment of Liz, casting doubts on the upcoming nuptials.

Family Tensions Surface

During a wedding dress shopping trip, Liz's excitement is overshadowed by her family's apprehensions. Despite Liz's attempts to highlight Ed's positive traits, her mother, Patty, and grandmother, Lavina, express their inability to condone Ed's past actions towards Liz. The family's disapproval stems from incidents including a tumultuous engagement party and Liz's complaints about Ed's immature behavior.

Relationship Rollercoaster

Liz and Ed's relationship has been marked by numerous breakups and reconciliations since they met in early 2021. The couple's journey, documented on 90 Day: The Single Life, showcases their struggles with communication and trust. Despite these challenges, Liz remains hopeful, seeking to bridge the gap between her fiancé and her family. However, her family's skepticism and Ed's controversial actions continue to threaten their path to the altar.

Uncertain Future

As their wedding day approaches, Liz and Ed face the daunting task of overcoming not only their personal issues but also the skepticism of Liz's family. The couple's story on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? highlights the complexities of blending families and cultures in pursuit of love. Whether Liz can convince her family of Ed's worthiness as a partner remains an open question, adding intrigue to their already complicated love story.