9-Year-Old Advocates for Inclusive Playgrounds, Launches 'Kason's Korner' in Kennewick

In an inspiring display of advocacy and community action, 9-year-old Kason Creed's presentation to the Kennewick City Council in October 2022 has led to the creation of 'Kason's Korner' at the Playground of Dreams in Kennewick, Washington. This initiative marks a significant step towards inclusivity, providing a play area accessible to children of all abilities, including those in wheelchairs.

Advertisment

From Vision to Reality

Following Kason's compelling presentation, the Kennewick Parks and Recreation Manager, Nick Farline, along with his team and the support of the City Council, City Manager, Recreation Commission, and playground suppliers, quickly set to work on making 'Kason's Korner' a reality. This area within the Playground of Dreams is designed to be fully accessible, reflecting the community's commitment to inclusivity.

Broader Impacts on Community Spaces

Advertisment

The creation of 'Kason's Korner' is part of a larger effort by the Kennewick Parks and Recreation Department to reevaluate and enhance the accessibility of their playgrounds. Plans are already underway for a fully-inclusive splash pad adjacent to the city pool, demonstrating a continued commitment to creating welcoming and accessible public spaces for children with disabilities.

The Power of Advocacy

Kason Creed's advocacy not only led to the development of 'Kason's Korner' but also served as a catalyst for change across the community, highlighting the importance of listening to and acting upon the voices of those directly impacted by accessibility issues. This initiative stands as a testament to the potential of community engagement to create more inclusive environments for all children.

The successful implementation of 'Kason's Korner' and the ongoing efforts to enhance playground accessibility in Kennewick serve as a model for communities nationwide. It underscores the significant impact that individual advocacy and collaborative action can have on making public spaces more inclusive and enjoyable for everyone.

Kason Creed and the Kennewick community's response to his advocacy exemplify the transformative power of community engagement in creating spaces that welcome and support children of all abilities. As 'Kason's Korner' receives national attention, it offers a beacon of hope and a blueprint for other communities striving to ensure that every child can play, learn, and grow together, irrespective of their abilities.