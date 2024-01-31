8x8 Inc. Announces Q3 Financial Results for Fiscal 2024, Shows Resilience Amid Revenue Decline

8x8 Inc., a leading provider of integrated cloud contact center and unified communications platforms, has released its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended on December 31, 2023. The company reported a slight dip in total revenue, which stood at $181.0 million, compared to $184.4 million for the same quarter in the previous fiscal year.

Revenue Insights

The service revenue for the company was $175.1 million, a slight decrease from the $175.8 million reported in Q3 of fiscal 2023. However, the company saw significant improvements in operating losses and non-GAAP figures. The GAAP operating loss saw a significant decrease of 48.1%, coming down to $9.4 million from the previous year's $18.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

Non-GAAP Figures and EBITDA

The non-GAAP operating profit increased by 32% to stand at $24.3 million, and the non-GAAP net income surged by an impressive 78.5% to reach $14.8 million. The adjusted EBITDA also saw a rise of 19% to reach $30.7 million.

Leadership Comments and Future Plans

The company's CEO, Samuel Wilson, expressed satisfaction over meeting the revenue guidance and exceeding the non-GAAP operating margin guidance. In a move to reward investors, 8x8 Inc. plans to return $250 million to its investors, primarily through debt repayment, from fiscal years 2024 through 2026. The company will retire the remaining 2024 Notes on February 1, 2024, using $63.3 million in cash.

ARR and Cash Flow Positions

At the end of the quarter, the company reported a total ARR of $707 million, reflecting a 1% increase from the previous year. The company saw significant improvements in cash flow from operations and reported a healthy $170.4 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and investments as of December 31, 2023.

Alongside financial results, 8x8 Inc. also highlighted product innovation, industry recognition, corporate leadership updates, and its commitment to environmental and social governance. The company also provided a financial outlook for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 and the full fiscal year, predicting service revenue and total revenue ranges and a non-GAAP operating margin. The management team will host a conference call to discuss the earnings results.