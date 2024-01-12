en English
Business

88 Energy to Start $11M Flow Test Program at Hickory-1 Well in Alaska

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:05 am EST
88 Energy to Start $11M Flow Test Program at Hickory-1 Well in Alaska

Alaska-focused oil exploration company, 88 Energy Ltd has announced plans to launch a flow rate and well stimulation program at its Hickory-1 well, part of the Phoenix project. The project, expected to commence in mid-February, is entirely funded and scheduled to run on a budget of USD 11 million.

From Drilling to Testing

The Hickory-1 well was initially drilled in March and later suspended in April for the flow tests to be carried out. The company has successfully completed the tests’ design, planning, logistics, and is currently on track with the permitting process, aiming for completion by January’s end.

Crucial Data for Future Planning

These tests are of utmost importance for 88 Energy as they will provide essential data for the well’s future development plans. The testing will assess two geological features of the well separately, the slope fan system, and the shelf margin deltaic. The company expects to obtain information about the endurance of reservoirs, fluid composition, pressure, and connectivity from these tests.

88 Energy Stock Performance

Following this announcement, the company’s stock price stands at 0.23 pence, marking a 3.6% decrease in London on the mentioned Friday morning. However, the company remains optimistic about the test results and the potential impact on the overall project’s success.

In summary, the flow testing program at Hickory-1 forms a critical part of 88 Energy’s plan to understand the reservoir’s potential better and refine its future development plans. With a substantial budget and a clear focus on collecting vital data, the company is all set to further its exploration activities in the promising terrains of Alaska.

Business Energy United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

