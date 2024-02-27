84-Year-Old Shrewsbury Woman Joan Milsop Killed in Spencer Stop-Sign Collision

An 84-year-old Shrewsbury woman, Joan Milsop, tragically lost her life in a two-vehicle collision in Spencer, marking another heartbreaking incident at a known hazardous intersection. The collision, involving a Hyundai Sonata and a Jeep Compass, occurred around 1 p.m. last Thursday at the intersection of Pleasant Street and Meadow Road, a spot notorious for accidents.

Details of the Tragic Event

The fatal incident unfolded when the Hyundai Sonata, with Milsop as the front passenger, reportedly failed to obey a stop sign, leading to a collision with the Jeep Compass. The impact was severe enough to veer the Sonata off the road, while the Compass crashed into a nearby utility pole. Milsop's husband, who was driving the Sonata, sustained injuries from the crash and was promptly hospitalized. Remarkably, the driver of the Compass escaped the incident unscathed. Following the crash, the Worcester District Attorney's Office disclosed Milsop's identity, underscoring the tragic loss to the community.

Ongoing Investigation and Community Impact

As the Spencer Police, led by Lt. Norman Hodgerney, delve into the investigation, the community awaits answers. No charges have been filed yet, but the case's sensitivity is heightened by a potential conflict of interest, necessitating a special prosecutor. This tragic event has once again highlighted the intersection's danger, sparking discussions on necessary measures to prevent future incidents.

Looking Ahead

In the wake of this sorrowful event, the community and local authorities are called to reflect on and address the safety concerns at the intersection of Pleasant Street and Meadow Road. While the investigation continues, the memory of Joan Milsop and the stark reminder of road safety's paramount importance linger in the hearts of those affected. The incident serves as a painful nudge towards re-evaluating and enhancing road safety measures to avert future tragedies.

