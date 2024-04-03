82nd Golden Globe Awards Set for 2025: CBS and Paramount+ to Host Gala Event

Mark your calendars for an evening of glitz and glamour as the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards are scheduled for January 5, 2025. In a significant move, CBS and the Golden Globes have announced a five-year deal, making CBS the new home for this prestigious event, which celebrates the pinnacle of achievement in film and television. This partnership also brings the awards ceremony to viewers live on Paramount+, ensuring a wider audience can join in the festivities.

New Home, New Horizons

After years of broadcasting on NBC, the Golden Globes have found a new home on CBS. This transition not only marks a fresh chapter for the awards but also reflects the evolving landscape of television and streaming services. With the ceremony set to air from 8-11 p.m. ET/5-8 p.m. PT, and available on-demand for Paramount+ subscribers, the accessibility of the event reaches new heights. The move to CBS is anticipated to rejuvenate the awards' viewership, building on the 50% increase in viewers the ceremony experienced in 2024.

Key Dates and Deadlines

As the entertainment industry buzzes with anticipation, several critical dates lead up to the grand event. The submission website opens on August 1, 2024, inviting entries for both motion picture and television categories. With a deadline for submissions set for November 4, 2024, the race to the Golden Globes begins. Nominations will be unveiled on December 9, 2024, setting the stage for speculation and excitement as the final countdown to the awards night commences.

Awards Night Expectations

The Golden Globe Awards are renowned for honoring the best in film and television, making it one of the most eagerly awaited nights in Hollywood. As the event returns with its 82nd edition, expectations are high for an evening that not only celebrates artistic excellence but also highlights the diversity and dynamism of global cinema and television. With the awards ceremony poised to captivate a global audience, the spotlight will be on the nominees and eventual winners who have left an indelible mark on the entertainment landscape.

As the date for the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards approaches, the entertainment world eagerly awaits an event that promises to be a celebration of talent, creativity, and the enduring allure of storytelling. With CBS and Paramount+ at the helm, the 2025 Golden Globes are set to be a landmark occasion, heralding a new era for one of the most cherished celebrations in the industry.