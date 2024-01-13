en English
800-Pound Moose Tranquilized and Relocated in Utah after Highway Stroll

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:07 pm EST
800-Pound Moose Tranquilized and Relocated in Utah after Highway Stroll

It was an ordinary day in Utah until an 800-pound moose decided to take a stroll along a highway in Sardine Canyon, causing concern for its safety and that of the motorists. The incident that took place about 75 miles north of Salt Lake City saw the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DNR) stepping in swiftly to manage the precarious situation.

Moose On The Loose

On January 11th, the Utah DNR released a video that captured the moose galloping dangerously close to vehicles. The sight of such a massive animal running alongside traffic was nothing short of awe-inspiring and terrifying. The risks associated with moose-vehicle collisions are reportedly over 10 times as dangerous as collisions with deer, a fact that only amplified the danger of the situation.

Action on Highway

Given the potential risk of accidents, the Utah DNR team decided to intervene. They tranquilized the moose and waited for the tranquilizer to take effect. About 10 minutes later, the moose collapsed near Mantua. It was a scene that required the strength of nearly a dozen people to manage. They lifted and transported the moose into a trailer, preparing it for relocation.

Relocation to Hardware Wildlife Management Area

The moose was destined for the Hardware Wildlife Management Area, located about 30 miles from where it was found. During the transport, the moose woke up, but it was close enough to its final destination to avoid any issues. Upon release, the moose appeared groggy, but it eventually ran off into its new habitat, a testament to the successful operation.

The Utah DNR expressed gratitude to the Utah Highway Patrol, the city of Mantua, and the motorists for their cooperation and patience during the road closure that allowed for the safe relocation of the moose. It was a testament to the collective effort in ensuring the safety of both the animal and the motorists.

0
United States Wildlife
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

