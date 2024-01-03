80-Year-Old Letter Discovered: A Connection to the Past and a Reminder of Family Bonds

In an unexpected development, an 80-year-old letter was found at the DeKalb Post Office. This missive, originally addressed to Louis and Lavena George, was delivered to their surviving family members, adding a surprising chapter to their family history. The letter was a condolence message from Louis’s first cousin, sent following the tragic loss of the Georges’ daughter, Evelyn, to Cystic Fibrosis.

Unexpected Discovery

The discovery of the letter, dated back eight decades, sparked curiosity and empathy within the Post Office. The letter was addressed to the Georges’ former residence on S. Sixth Street in DeKalb. However, the absence of a house number might have been the primary reason for its long disappearance, speculated the postal employee.

A Touching Connection

The long-lost letter finally found its way to Grace Salazar, who resides in Portland, Oregon, and Jeannette, both surviving daughters of Louis and Lavena George. An emotional Jeannette expressed how the letter connected her to the pain her parents must have experienced. It also highlighted the significance of family continuity and appreciation.

A Glimpse into the Past

The family’s history was briefly recounted in the process, noting that Louis and Lavena George had tied the knot back in 1932. The unexpected arrival of this letter not only served as a connection to their past but also as a reminder of the enduring bond that holds families together through generations, even in the face of profound loss.