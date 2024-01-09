8 Rivers Capital to Pioneer Low Carbon Ammonia Production with Innovative 8RH Process

In a breakthrough for sustainable energy, 8 Rivers Capital LLC has announced the creation of a pioneering low carbon ammonia production plant—the Cormorant Clean Energy project—in Port Arthur, Texas. The facility will employ the company’s cutting-edge ultralow carbon hydrogen production method, the 8RH process, marking its first commercial deployment.

Unleashing the Power of the 8RH Process

The 8RH process harnesses oxy-combustion technology, substantially reducing carbon dioxide emissions—a significant stride towards a cleaner future. The Cormorant project is projected to produce around 880,000 metric tons of ammonia annually while capturing over 1.4 million metric tons of CO 2 each year—demonstrating a remarkable >99% CO 2 capture rate. This innovative process transforms hydrogen into ultralow carbon ammonia, a clean fuel with diverse applications ranging from transportation to industrial processes and agriculture.

Revolutionizing the Gulf Coast Region

Set to break ground in 2025, with commercial operation slated to begin in late 2027, the Cormorant project is expected to usher in over $1 billion in investment to the region. Furthermore, it is predicted to create more than 1,000 new construction jobs from 2024 to 2027. The Gulf Coast region, known for its rich history in industrial manufacturing and transportation, emerges as an ideal location for showcasing the transformative potential of the 8RH process.

Leading the Charge Towards Energy Transition

Steve Milward, the Chief Operating Officer of 8 Rivers, emphasized the crucial role of clean fuels like hydrogen and ammonia in the global energy transition. He further noted the suitability of the Gulf Coast region for this endeavor. As the world grapples with the urgent need for decarbonization, projects like Cormorant, powered by innovative technologies like the 8RH process, are leading the charge—providing efficient and affordable solutions for hard-to-abate sectors such as shipping, heavy transportation, aviation, and power generation.

Undoubtedly, the Cormorant Clean Energy project, armed with the transformative 8RH process, is set to redefine the boundaries of sustainable energy, securing a cleaner and more sustainable future for all.