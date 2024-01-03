en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

$8 Million Federal Grant Bolsters New Mexico’s Teacher Residency Program

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:25 pm EST
$8 Million Federal Grant Bolsters New Mexico’s Teacher Residency Program

The New Mexico Public Education Department (NMPED) has received an $8,000,000 federal grant from the U.S. Department of Education’s Education Innovation and Research Program. This substantial financial boost is set to bolster NM Residencies, an initiative designed to enhance teacher preparation and retention rates across the state.

A Hands-On Approach to Teacher Training

NM Residencies offers a unique approach to teacher training. The five-year program allows aspiring educators to co-teach with experienced mentor teachers, providing invaluable hands-on experience in real classroom settings. This practical methodology aims to tackle three core objectives: improving retention rates, reducing classroom sizes and teacher workloads, and fostering a high-quality teacher preparation system.

Impressive Retention Rates

Teacher residency programs like NM Residencies have demonstrated significant success in terms of retention. Reportedly, 80-90% of teacher residency graduates continue to serve in the same district three years post-graduation, and 70-80% remain even after five years. These impressive figures underscore the efficacy of the NM Residencies program in fostering long-term commitment among educators.

Alignment with Statewide Efforts

The NMPED’s program aligns seamlessly with the efforts of Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, who has been actively working to increase teacher recruitment and retention across New Mexico. Legislative funding has ensured $35,000 stipends for residents, sparking a surge in enrollment for teacher residencies. The program also champions diversity, with two-thirds of its residents identifying as persons of color. This compares favorably to the current 46% representation among existing teachers.

Financial Breakdown

The projected total cost for NM Residencies over its five-year run is $68,525,450. The recently-awarded federal funding covers 13% of this amount, with the remaining 87% expected to be sourced from state and local funding. This financial infusion is set to fortify the program’s capacity to produce highly-qualified educators for New Mexico’s future.

0
Education United States
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New York Cities Ranked by Education Levels: A Comprehensive Study

By Dil Bar Irshad

Kano State Government Seeks Support from Wealthy Citizens to Boost Education Standard

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

High School Students Heroically Avert School Bus Disaster

By BNN Correspondents

Kenyan Intern Teachers Demand Job Security, Threaten Strike

By Israel Ojoko

Brian Jones Appointed as New AVP for Institutional Effectiveness at Od ...
@Education · 10 mins
Brian Jones Appointed as New AVP for Institutional Effectiveness at Od ...
heart comment 0
Bennett College’s Santiba Campbell Joins ACE Fellows Program, to Shadow Odessa College’s President

By Shivani Chauhan

Bennett College’s Santiba Campbell Joins ACE Fellows Program, to Shadow Odessa College's President
Ham Radio University’s Silver Jubilee: A Celebration of Knowledge and Camaraderie

By BNN Correspondents

Ham Radio University's Silver Jubilee: A Celebration of Knowledge and Camaraderie
Elevate Lead Program: Shaping the Future of Sports Leadership

By Salman Khan

Elevate Lead Program: Shaping the Future of Sports Leadership
Southern State Community College: Board of Trustees to Convene, New Appointments and Inductions

By BNN Correspondents

Southern State Community College: Board of Trustees to Convene, New Appointments and Inductions
Latest Headlines
World News
Brock Bowers Declares for 2024 NFL Draft: A Look at His Stellar College Career
12 seconds
Brock Bowers Declares for 2024 NFL Draft: A Look at His Stellar College Career
Political Consultants Charged Over Undisclosed Lobbying for Qatar
27 seconds
Political Consultants Charged Over Undisclosed Lobbying for Qatar
Survey Reveals Decline in Republican Journalists, Raises Questions on Media Trust
37 seconds
Survey Reveals Decline in Republican Journalists, Raises Questions on Media Trust
Israeli Drone Strike Kills Senior Hamas Member, Sparks Global Concern
1 min
Israeli Drone Strike Kills Senior Hamas Member, Sparks Global Concern
Falcons Workout Austin Mack in Preparation for Season Finale
1 min
Falcons Workout Austin Mack in Preparation for Season Finale
South Pacific Bowling Named Exclusive Brunswick Products Distributor in Australia and New Zealand
1 min
South Pacific Bowling Named Exclusive Brunswick Products Distributor in Australia and New Zealand
Semifinals of College Football National Championship Hit Record Viewership
1 min
Semifinals of College Football National Championship Hit Record Viewership
Georgia's Julian Humphrey Enters Transfer Portal
1 min
Georgia's Julian Humphrey Enters Transfer Portal
Grassroots Demands for Transformative Change Sweep Across the United States
1 min
Grassroots Demands for Transformative Change Sweep Across the United States
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
18 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
7 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app