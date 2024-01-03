$8 Million Federal Grant Bolsters New Mexico’s Teacher Residency Program

The New Mexico Public Education Department (NMPED) has received an $8,000,000 federal grant from the U.S. Department of Education’s Education Innovation and Research Program. This substantial financial boost is set to bolster NM Residencies, an initiative designed to enhance teacher preparation and retention rates across the state.

A Hands-On Approach to Teacher Training

NM Residencies offers a unique approach to teacher training. The five-year program allows aspiring educators to co-teach with experienced mentor teachers, providing invaluable hands-on experience in real classroom settings. This practical methodology aims to tackle three core objectives: improving retention rates, reducing classroom sizes and teacher workloads, and fostering a high-quality teacher preparation system.

Impressive Retention Rates

Teacher residency programs like NM Residencies have demonstrated significant success in terms of retention. Reportedly, 80-90% of teacher residency graduates continue to serve in the same district three years post-graduation, and 70-80% remain even after five years. These impressive figures underscore the efficacy of the NM Residencies program in fostering long-term commitment among educators.

Alignment with Statewide Efforts

The NMPED’s program aligns seamlessly with the efforts of Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, who has been actively working to increase teacher recruitment and retention across New Mexico. Legislative funding has ensured $35,000 stipends for residents, sparking a surge in enrollment for teacher residencies. The program also champions diversity, with two-thirds of its residents identifying as persons of color. This compares favorably to the current 46% representation among existing teachers.

Financial Breakdown

The projected total cost for NM Residencies over its five-year run is $68,525,450. The recently-awarded federal funding covers 13% of this amount, with the remaining 87% expected to be sourced from state and local funding. This financial infusion is set to fortify the program’s capacity to produce highly-qualified educators for New Mexico’s future.