7th Heaven Cast Reunites at 90s Con 2024: Watson Jokes About Mitchell and Biel's Crushes

At the heart of nostalgia and laughter, the iconic '7th Heaven' cast gathered at 90s Con 2024, bringing together Barry Watson, Beverley Mitchell, Catherine Hicks, David Gallagher, and Mackenzie Rosman for a much-anticipated reunion. The event, moderated by PEOPLE's Breanne Heldman, saw the cast delving into cherished memories, revealing behind-the-scenes secrets, and discussing the series' impact on their lives and careers.

Advertisment

Memorable Moments and Revelations

During the panel, Catherine Hicks, who played the family matriarch, shed light on the on-set dynamics, particularly highlighting the adolescent crushes Beverley Mitchell and Jessica Biel harbored for Barry Watson. Watson's playful recount of how Mitchell and Biel would "linger" around his trailer evoked laughter, illustrating the close-knit relationships formed during the show's run. Furthermore, Mitchell teased attendees with news of a '7th Heaven' rewatch podcast, sparking excitement among fans for more insights and anecdotes from the beloved series.

Reflections on the Series' Legacy

Advertisment

'7th Heaven', which aired from 1996 to 2007, carved a niche for itself in television history by exploring the complexities of family life through the lens of the Camden family. Despite the absence of a series reboot, as indicated by Hicks in a 2023 interview, the cast's reunion and their shared eagerness to reconnect with the show's dedicated fanbase underscore the enduring legacy of '7th Heaven'. The series not only provided wholesome entertainment but also tackled various social issues, making it a staple in family drama.

Future Endeavors and Continued Legacy

While a revival of '7th Heaven' seems off the table, the cast's commitment to engaging with fans, whether through reunions or projects like the upcoming podcast, ensures the continuation of the Camden family's legacy. The reunion at 90s Con 2024 serves as a testament to the lasting impact of '7th Heaven' on both its cast and viewers, highlighting the power of television to forge lasting connections and memories.

The gathering not only offered a trip down memory lane but also set the stage for future engagements with the beloved cast. As fans eagerly anticipate the rewatch podcast and any potential projects that may arise, the spirit of '7th Heaven' lives on, cherished by those who grew up with the Camdens and those discovering the series anew.