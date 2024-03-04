72-Year-Old Virginia Man Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Atlantic County, Investigation Underway

Tragedy struck in Atlantic County on Saturday evening when a 72-year-old Virginia man was fatally hit by a vehicle while attempting to cross a highway. The incident occurred at the intersection of MacArthur Boulevard and Route 52 in Somers Point, drawing immediate response from local authorities.

The driver, a 75-year-old Somers Point resident, was navigating the eastbound lane when the collision happened. Despite the absence of alcohol as a contributing factor, the investigation by police continues to unravel the circumstances leading to this unfortunate event.

Details of the Incident

Police reports indicate that the accident took place around 6:51 p.m., with the pedestrian tragically not utilizing a crosswalk at the time of the incident. The immediate area, known for its commercial surroundings and heavy traffic, poses challenges for pedestrian safety. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, marking a somber moment for the community. Meanwhile, the driver involved in the collision was found to be unharmed and is cooperating with investigators as they delve into the specifics of the accident.

Route 52: A Known Hazard?

Route 52, which transitions into MacArthur Boulevard in Somers Point, is characterized by its five lanes and a center left-turn lane. This configuration, while facilitating traffic flow, has raised concerns about pedestrian safety, especially in areas lacking designated crosswalks. The recent incident underscores the need for heightened awareness and potentially, a reevaluation of safety measures along this busy highway.

Community Response and Next Steps

In the wake of this tragedy, the community and local authorities are grappling with the implications of pedestrian safety on Route 52. As investigations continue, there is a growing conversation around the implementation of preventive measures to avoid future incidents. The loss of a life on this stretch of road serves as a stark reminder of the importance of vigilance, both for drivers and pedestrians, in safeguarding against such devastating outcomes.

The incident has not only left a community in mourning but has also ignited discussions on pedestrian safety and infrastructure improvements. As details continue to emerge, the focus remains on learning from this tragedy to prevent a recurrence, ensuring the safety of all who traverse Route 52.