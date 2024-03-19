70% Americans Reject Trump's Presidential Immunity Claim, SC to Hear Case

A recent poll conducted by Politico Magazine/Ipsos reveals a significant majority of Americans, across political lines, repudiate former President Donald Trump's assertion that presidents should have immunity from criminal prosecution for actions while in office. The Supreme Court is set to expedite the hearing of Trump's presidential immunity claim next month, in a case brought by special counsel Jack Smith, which alleges the former president conspired to overturn his 2020 election loss.

Public Opinion on Presidential Immunity

The Politico poll, which surveyed 1,024 U.S. adults online from March 8-10, found that 70 percent of respondents oppose the idea that presidents should be immune from criminal prosecution, with only 11 percent in favor. Even among Republicans, a plurality (48 percent) rejects presidential immunity, highlighting the widespread disagreement with Trump's legal stance. Democrats (92 percent) and independents (75 percent) show even stronger opposition to the concept.

Supreme Court's Expedited Hearing

The Supreme Court's decision to hear Trump's claim marks a pivotal moment, as it includes three Trump appointees among its justices. The expedited schedule indicates oral arguments will commence the week of April 22, with a landmark decision expected by late June. This timeline allows for the possibility of Trump's trial proceeding before November's election, assuming the Court rules against the former president's immunity claim.

Legal Battles and Implications

Trump's legal team has argued for absolute presidential immunity in several cases, including those involving election interference and mishandling classified documents, to which Trump has pleaded not guilty. Both Trump's trial judge and a three-judge panel on the District of Columbia Circuit Court of Appeals have rejected the presidential immunity argument, emphasizing that former presidents are not above the law. This case not only tests the bounds of presidential power but also holds significant implications for the accountability of high-ranking officials in the United States.

As the Supreme Court prepares to deliberate on this crucial issue, the outcome will not only affect Donald Trump but also set a precedent for the treatment of presidential actions and accountability. The strong public opposition to presidential immunity, as revealed by the Politico poll, underscores a collective desire for equality before the law, regardless of one's political or presidential status.