68th Miss Arkansas Tech University Pageant: A Blend of Talent, Charisma, and Scholarships

The 68th edition of the Miss Arkansas Tech University scholarship pageant is poised to take place on the 9th of February at the illustrious Witherspoon Auditorium. Scheduled to commence at 7 p.m., the event will feature ten exemplary students vying for the esteemed title. This pageantry serves as an official preliminary to the coveted Miss America pageant, further amplifying its significance. The victor of this event will ascend to compete in the 2024 Miss Arkansas pageant in Little Rock, signaling a monumental step in their journey.

Participants and Entertainment

In a dazzling display of talent and charisma, Miss Arkansas 2023, Cori Keller, and Miss Arkansas Tech 2023, Hannah Lomax, are slated to bedazzle the audience with their special entertainment routines. Their performances are anticipated to add a layer of allure to the event, making it a memorable evening for all attendees.

Fees and Prizes

For those wishing to witness this grand spectacle, the ticket prices have been set at $8 for adults, and $5 for minors. Additionally, individuals possessing a valid Arkansas Tech identification card can enjoy the pageant for free. The newly crowned Miss Tech will be awarded a two-semester tuition scholarship at Arkansas Tech University, a highly esteemed prize that underscores the importance of education. The event promises to distribute approximately $25,000 in gifts and scholarships, making it a rewarding experience for all participants.

The Pageant's Organization

The pageant is meticulously organized by the Delta Zeta sorority, known for their commitment to community service and leadership. The executive director and master of ceremonies for the event is Dr. Jim Collins, an ATU professor emeritus of agriculture, who brings a wealth of experience and charisma to the proceedings. The names of the ten contestants have been provided, listed in alphabetical order, each one showcasing their unique talent and potential as they vie for the coveted title of Miss Tech.