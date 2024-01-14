64th Annual New York Korean Night: A Celebration of Heritage and Contributions

The 64th annual New York Korean Night, a gala that celebrated Korean culture and the societal contributions of Korean Americans, was held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in Midtown Manhattan. The event started with the resonating tones of the Korean and American National Anthems, setting a remarkable tone for the evening. A proclamation from Mayor Adams underscored the significance of the Korean American community, shaping the diverse identity of New York.

A Night of Cultural Celebration

The gala was attended by over 300 Korean Americans who reveled in an evening that showcased their cultural heritage. The celebration also included a compelling film, charting the history of Korean immigration to the United States, a journey that has enriched the fabric of the nation.

Recognizing Contributions

During this illustrious event, the president of the Korean American Association of Greater New York extolled the significant contributions of the more than half a million Korean Americans in the tri-state area. The emphasis was on the younger generation’s skilled and professional involvement in society, a testament to their determination and ambition.

Saluting the Honorees

The event also marked an awards ceremony, where ten Korean Americans were honored for their societal contributions. The spotlight was on Yong Lee, recognized for addressing healthcare needs in the Asian community through his company, Xtreme Care. His work symbolizes the drive within the Korean American community to create a positive impact in society.

As the 64th New York Korean Night concluded, the organizers are already gearing up for the 65th annual event, continuing a tradition that proudly honors Korean American heritage and achievements.