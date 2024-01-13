en English
62 Black Rock Road Property Sold for $2.9 Million: A Snapshot of Cohasset’s Active Real Estate Market

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:59 am EST
62 Black Rock Road Property Sold for $2.9 Million: A Snapshot of Cohasset's Active Real Estate Market

A coveted property standing tall at 62 Black Rock Road in Cohasset, Massachusetts, welcomed new owners on November 15, 2023. Exchanging hands for a staggering $2,900,000, the transaction placed the value of the house at a robust $885 per square foot. This two-story residence, built in 2020, holds within its confines an expansive 3,278 square feet of interior space.

A Glimpse into the Luxury Abode

Accommodating four bedrooms and an equal number of bathrooms, the house promises ample living space. The exterior design catches the eye with its gambrel roof, a distinct architectural element that beautifully complements the asphalt roofing materials. A signature feature of the residence is its cozy fireplace, adding a touch of warmth to the living area. Further enhancing the comfort quotient, the house is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system, ensuring a pleasant environment throughout the year.

Additional Amenities

Adding to the list of conveniences, the property boasts an attached garage, a feature that adds to both the functionality and aesthetic appeal of the residence.

Reflecting Cohasset’s Real Estate Trend

The sale of this house mirrors the flurry of real estate activity in the Cohasset area. The hefty price tag not only signifies the value of the property but also underscores the vibrancy of the local property market. It serves as an indicator of the ongoing trend of active property dealings in the region.

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

