5E Advanced Materials Initiates Mining Operations at Boron Americas Complex

5E Advanced Materials, Inc., a boron and lithium company bearing a U.S. government Critical Infrastructure designation, has announced the initiation of mining operations at its 5E Boron Americas Complex in Hesperia, California. The commencement of the wellfield injection process signifies the start of these operations, under the oversight of an EPA UIC permit.

Embarking on Mineral Extraction

5E is poised to extract valuable minerals from the wholly-owned Fort Cady project, marking a significant step in its operational trajectory. The company recently shared its operational plan, which has now been set into motion. The wellfield operations, alongside the completion of remaining operational tasks at the facility, are now in progress.

Anticipating Laboratory Production

With the operations underway, 5E anticipates the initiation of laboratory production in the near future. The goal is to commence the production of boric acid and lithium carbonate from its small-scale facility by the close of the first quarter of 2024. The early production yield will serve for customer qualification purposes.

Strategy for Future Growth

As part of 5E’s broader strategy, it aims to secure bankable offtake agreements and future sales. These endeavors will support the FEL 2 engineering phase and pave the way towards commercial-scale production. As Susan Brennan, 5E Advanced Materials CEO, expressed, the company is thrilled about this major milestone and is keen on advancing its vision of becoming the newest domestic producer of boric acid and lithium carbonate.