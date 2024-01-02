en English
Business

5E Advanced Materials Begins Mining Operations: Aims to Produce Boric Acid and Lithium Carbonate

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:10 am EST
5E Advanced Materials Begins Mining Operations: Aims to Produce Boric Acid and Lithium Carbonate

5E Advanced Materials, Inc., a boron and lithium company, has announced the commencement of mining operations at its 5E Boron Americas Complex located in Hesperia, California. The company has initiated the wellfield injection process, marking the onset of its mining operations. The company holds a Critical Infrastructure designation from the U.S. government and is working towards becoming the latest domestic producer of boric acid and lithium carbonate.

Commencement of Wellfield Operations

The company has now started wellfield operations under an EPA UIC permit, which allows it to extract valuable minerals from its wholly owned Fort Cady project. 5E has chalked out its operational plan and the next step is to begin lab production.

Projected Production and Future Goals

5E is aiming to commence the production of boric acid and lithium carbonate from its small-scale facility by the end of the first quarter of 2024. The initial production will be utilized for customer qualification, paving the way for bankable offtake agreements and future sales. These developments are in line with the company’s focus on commercial-scale engineering work (FEL 2).

CEO’s Excitement and Future Challenges

Susan Brennan, CEO of 5E Advanced Materials, expressed her excitement about achieving this significant milestone and the company’s progress towards becoming an essential supplier of critical materials. These materials are vital for global decarbonization, food security, and domestic security. However, the company’s forward-looking statements also warn of inherent risks and uncertainties in the extraction of critical materials and advanced materials production. These challenges include the need for substantial additional financing, the uncertainty of mineral resource estimates, and the difficulties in achieving business strategies like downstream processing. Furthermore, the company’s limited operating history and dependency on a single project, Fort Cady, highlight the potential risks associated with mineral production.

Business Energy United States
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

