54th Annual West Texas Rehab Telethon: A Community United for Accessible Healthcare

On January 27, 2024, the 54th annual West Texas Rehab Center Telethon and Auction will be lighting up the stage, delivering an evening of entertainment and fundraising for a noble cause. This grand event, taking place at the Abilene Convention Center, is a testament to the community's commitment to supporting the West Texas Rehabilitation Center (WTRC), an institution dedicated to making healthcare accessible to all.

Community Comes Together for a Cause

Several renowned artists, including Aaron Watson, the Frontmen, Ariel Hutchins, Red Steagall, and Charlie Chase, are slated to perform, adding vibrancy to the event. The telethon and its accompanying auction are the primary fundraisers for the WTRC, aimed at providing care for patients regardless of their financial circumstance.

Success of the Past Fuels Hope for the Future

Last year's telethon was a significant success, raising over $1.8 million. This year, the expectations are set even higher. The center's aim is not just to match but to exceed the previous year's achievements, thereby helping more patients in need of care. The event's success not only highlights the community's unwavering support for the WTRC but also underlines the center's persistent efforts to ensure accessible healthcare services.

How to Tune In and Contribute

For those unable to attend in person, there's no need to miss out on the action. The event will be live-streamed, available to online viewers. To witness the event and participate in the auction, viewers can tune in to KSAN or visit the Concho Valley Homepage. Every bid, every donation, makes a difference, and together, we can help the WTRC continue their invaluable work.