5000 Role Models of Excellence Program Celebrates 31st MLK Scholarship Breakfast

The 31st annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Breakfast, hosted by the 5000 Role Models of Excellence program, was held in honor of the bond between community men and male students from Miami-Dade and Broward County schools. This bond, symbolized by their shared red ties, is a testament to the program's commitment to supporting young men and acknowledging their struggles.

Advertisment

A Legacy of Mentorship

Founded by U.S. Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, the program aims to provide mentorship to children in underserved communities, steering them away from the criminal justice system. Over the years, the program has welcomed college presidents, district administrators, physicians, lawyers, and lawmakers as mentors, many of whom graduated from the program themselves.

Impacting Lives, One Scholarship at a Time

Advertisment

This year's scholarship breakfast, held at the Miami Beach Convention Center, honored 50 young men for their hard work and dedication. The recipients are awarded scholarships that significantly contribute to their future. As Jarvis Jones, a senior at Miami Central High, puts it, the program has brought significant attention and opportunity to his life. His fellow student, Erick Contreras, also echoes the sentiment, noting the program's guidance towards college and brotherhood.

Emphasizing Potential, Fostering Growth

Rapper Rick Ross, a South Florida honoree, emphasized the potential and value that young people possess. The 5000 Role Models of Excellence program boasts a 100% college-bound rate for its Wilson Scholars. The funds raised at the breakfast directly contribute to their college expenses, reinforcing the program's commitment to fostering growth and potential in young individuals. With the recent announcement of the program's expansion to the Gulf Coast, West Coast, and the Bahamas, the legacy of mentorship and support continues to grow.